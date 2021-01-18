  1. Home
Product UI Animations by Awesomic

Animated graphics and icons for web and mobile app design

Static pages are so last year!💥
Drive user engagement, improve their experience and navigation by 21%, and increase your conversion rate with vector animation of empty states and UI icons.
Get our free animations and customize them to your app design 🌈
Roman Evans
Hi there! I’m back again with some more designs from the Awesomic team.   This time, we’ve prepared UI animations that will grace your website or mobile app design to make it stand out among competitors. Just a couple of animated icons on the page - and voila! 👀🎁 The user’s eyes are on the CTA button. All the animated illustrations are customizable and free to use - I really hope you will find the sets handy 🙏 Please check them out and let me know what you think in the comments! Cheers! PS: Our team will keep creating product animations and other graphics that will eventually turn into an Awesomic library of visual perks for Makers. So what would you like us to design next?
Oleh Idolov
What an Awesomic collection! 🙌🏻🤩
Stacey Bradshaw
Love aesthetics in everything 🚀
Guys, you just can't stop surprising! I'm taking all of these cool animations! They're so versatile, and guess will totally come in handy :) Thanks and good luck!
Roman Evans
@stacey_tara happy to hear, Stacey!
Nikita Zhugan
UI/UX Designer
Love the UI and the overall idea 👏👏👏 Congrats to the team!
Roman Evans
@nikita_zhugan thanks for the support, Nikita!
Vladislav Podolyako
Founder at Belkins & Folderly
@roman_sevastyanov great collection, thanks
