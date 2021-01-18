Product UI Animations by Awesomic
Animated graphics and icons for web and mobile app design
Roman Evans
Maker
Maker at Awesomic
Hi there! I’m back again with some more designs from the Awesomic team. This time, we’ve prepared UI animations that will grace your website or mobile app design to make it stand out among competitors. Just a couple of animated icons on the page - and voila! 👀🎁 The user’s eyes are on the CTA button. All the animated illustrations are customizable and free to use - I really hope you will find the sets handy 🙏 Please check them out and let me know what you think in the comments! Cheers! PS: Our team will keep creating product animations and other graphics that will eventually turn into an Awesomic library of visual perks for Makers. So what would you like us to design next?
What an Awesomic collection! 🙌🏻🤩
Guys, you just can't stop surprising! I'm taking all of these cool animations! They're so versatile, and guess will totally come in handy :) Thanks and good luck!
@stacey_tara happy to hear, Stacey!
Love the UI and the overall idea 👏👏👏 Congrats to the team!
@nikita_zhugan thanks for the support, Nikita!
@roman_sevastyanov great collection, thanks