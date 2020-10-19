Product Tours by Usetiful
Fight user churn with great user onboarding.
Ondrej Dobias
MakerProduct Lead & Usetiful co-founder
Hey all, Usetiful co-founder here! 👋 With my friends @jan_alexandr_janicek and @tomas_max_janicek, we spend a long time searching for an affordable and flexible product tour service. We failed to find a product supporting our use cases, so we decided to build one ourselves. After numerous evenings and weekends, we are here to present Usetiful - affordable (free!) and flexible Product Tours. Few awesome things we are proud of: ✅ High flexibility - works well in any application. Handles well single-page apps or animated products. ✅ Simplicity - all the power does not stand in your way. Start fast and iterate! ✅ Custom look & feel - make it look and behave like an integral part of your application. Customize colors, position, or even CSS of your tours. To make it really click, we need your feedback and ideas. Please tell us in the comments how you do (or don't! 😇) like it. 🆓 Usetiful Free - free-forever product tours ⚡ Usetiful Plus - the premium version of our product - 14 days trial with no commitment. ❗❗❗ Special deal for Product Hunt - 50% discount forever on Usetiful Plus. Register from https://www.usetiful.com/?discou..., the discount applies at checkout. All the best, Ondrej
Ivan HomolaCEO, Lunadio.com
Good job guys! 💪 I'm using the product for a few months and it brings great value to my users. I'm looking forward to new upcoming features. Congrats on your PH launch 🎉
Ondrej Dobias
MakerProduct Lead & Usetiful co-founder
@ichangetheway Thank you for your kind words! We will do our best to keep supporting you!
Jan Alexandr Janíček
MakerUX Designer
Hey Hunters, I am responsible for the UX of Usetiful. Our quest is to make sure that this powerful product tour software remains simple, understandable and easy to use. Your feedback and ideas are really appreciated! Best regards, JJ
Tomáš Max Janíček
MakerDeveloper
Hey all, I am responsible for development of Usetiful. I will be happy for your feedback. It will help move us forward. have a nice day Tom
Michal Jurzykowski
Maker
Software developer and mountain leader
🎈
Hi, I was mainly responsible for server side part but now I am starting also to work on development. I will be happy for your feedback and possible future cooperation. Have a nice time Michal
