Product Playlists

Find products you love in minutes from curated playlists 🔥

Product playlists are a new way to discover cool trending products curated by real people, saving you hours from searching online ⚡️
Today we are launching early access waitlist and our product playlist newsletter ✨
Introducing Product Playlists ⚡️Hi there 👋🏼 We are Revele ⚡️A community of Gen Z curators here to share products and insights on the latest trends, brands, and the coolest products. Think of this like your curated products For You Page ✨ Product playlists are curated collections of products that you love to use!
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Deb Pratiher
Maker
Founder @Costart @Trackr
Heya Product Hunt 👋🏼❤️ We are two best friends and Gen Z techies who are on a mission to help you find and share what you love ⚡️ During this pandemic we realized that - 🤯 Finding products you love is hard - clothes to buy, the next best sneaker for you or skincare that actually works 😫 Knowing if they are right for you is even harder 😭 And finally, keeping up with the trends, which seem to be changing every day, is the hardest To solve this, today are launching Product Playlists, curated collections of products that you would love to use. Think of this as your For You Page for shopping! Today we are launching early access waitlist, our product playlist newsletter, and our curator community. ⚡️ Join Our Early Access: Get Early Access to our community and our beta when we launch ⚡️ Product Playlist Newsletter - Join our which is weekly curations of your favorite products sent straight to your inbox We are so excited for this platform to become everyone to share what they love, learn what to buy through product communities, and connect with products and brands never done before. Join us on our mission to help people find the products that are the best for them 🚀
