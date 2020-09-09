discussion
Deb Pratiher
MakerFounder @Costart @Trackr
Heya Product Hunt 👋🏼❤️ We are two best friends and Gen Z techies who are on a mission to help you find and share what you love ⚡️ During this pandemic we realized that - 🤯 Finding products you love is hard - clothes to buy, the next best sneaker for you or skincare that actually works 😫 Knowing if they are right for you is even harder 😭 And finally, keeping up with the trends, which seem to be changing every day, is the hardest To solve this, today are launching Product Playlists, curated collections of products that you would love to use. Think of this as your For You Page for shopping! Today we are launching early access waitlist, our product playlist newsletter, and our curator community. ⚡️ Join Our Early Access: Get Early Access to our community and our beta when we launch ⚡️ Product Playlist Newsletter - Join our which is weekly curations of your favorite products sent straight to your inbox We are so excited for this platform to become everyone to share what they love, learn what to buy through product communities, and connect with products and brands never done before. Join us on our mission to help people find the products that are the best for them 🚀
