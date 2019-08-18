This product is scheduled for August 19th, 2019.
Discussion
MakerPro
Dhruv Bhatia
Hello 👋, I'm the founder of Product Planet, an up-skilling platform for developers and designers. I've interviewed and worked with tons of people at product startups over the last 7 years, and observed that there are two big problems: 1. College grads and employees early on in their careers don't know what level of skills are required to work at the top startups, and thus are often unsuitable for tech roles. 2. Startups find it very difficult to hire the right talent and many positions either go unfilled or they end up hiring mediocre talent. We are trying to bridge this gap at Product Planet and want to help developers and designers learn relevant skills and then connect them with top startups, so we can create a better startup community.
