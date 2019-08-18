Log InSign up
Product Planet

Up-skilling platform for developers and designers

Product Planet is an up-skilling platform for developers and designers.
Learn Frontend technologies (ReactJS, VueJS, JavaScript), Mobile technologies (React Native, Android, iOS) and UX Design through interactive bite-sized courses.
Hello 👋, I'm the founder of Product Planet, an up-skilling platform for developers and designers. I've interviewed and worked with tons of people at product startups over the last 7 years, and observed that there are two big problems: 1. College grads and employees early on in their careers don't know what level of skills are required to work at the top startups, and thus are often unsuitable for tech roles. 2. Startups find it very difficult to hire the right talent and many positions either go unfilled or they end up hiring mediocre talent. We are trying to bridge this gap at Product Planet and want to help developers and designers learn relevant skills and then connect them with top startups, so we can create a better startup community.
