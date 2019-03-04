Product News
Product News is the quickest way to get your daily dose of the latest in Product 💪 all from one place. Includes over 50 (and growing!) of the best sources for all things Product. Handpicked tweets, blog posts and other Product resources are posted throughout the day.
Hiten ShahMakerPro@hnshah · Crazy Egg, Product Habits & FYI
Today, I’m excited to launch a little product I’ve always wanted to exist. Think of it as a Techmeme for Product News. A way to stay up to date with what’s going on in the world of Product without having to visit dozens of website every day. Curated by me 🤓 This all came about because of a tweet from @mubashariqbal that I eagerly responded to. He wanted to get out of the cold weather and hack on something, so I offered him a ticket to fly to San Francisco. He didn’t take me up on the plane ticket. Instead he decided to build Product News out based on an idea I’ve had for far too long, since I began curating content. Please share your favorite Product related blogs and twitter accounts in the comments. We’ve got over 50 and are adding new sources daily.
Mubashar IqbalMakerPro@mubashariqbal · I design, I develop, I make.
@hnshah One of my goals this year was to work with more makers to launch their ideas. I didn't think it would be @hnshah, but Twitter has a magical way of making things happen that you didn't think were possible 😀 It was great to work with Hiten and Marie on building Product News, they have a great passion for anything product related and it shows any time you're talking with them.
Marie ProkopetsMaker@marie_prokopets · Co-founder of FYI 😻
Hiten has a special superpower when it comes to curating content. He always seems to find the best content about Product (and just about everything else). Typically we have to wait to see it until the weekly Product Habits newsletter or when @hnshah decides to share it on his Twitter account. Now, the wait is over. If you're looking for Product content on a daily basis, go to Product News 😺
Ross Mayfield@ross
I already enjoy Hiten’s other newsletter and feeds, and this focus on product news is an easy subscribe
