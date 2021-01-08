  1. Home
  2.  → Product Names

Product Names

Available domains for product inspiration

Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
#2 Product of the DayToday
Product Names tweets out available domains you can use for inspiration or new projects 🚀
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Stephen Shaw
Maker
Indie Maker 🚀
Hey Product Hunters, so excited to launch today! My product is super simple... 🐦 I tweet a new domain everyday ✅ All domains are available aka unregistered when tweeted 🚀 All domains are similar in style to what you’d find right here on Product Hunt Ultimately, my goal is to inspire you to build something new, but with a domain you can go register. Would love to hear your thoughts!
Share
Vladimír Seman
I work at e-commerce
@sxsio would be cool to see there also some .com domains. anyways, it is great for an inspiration ;-)
Share
Stephen Shaw
Maker
Indie Maker 🚀
@sxsio @vladojsem Thanks Vladmir! I hear ya, would like to include those too. Tough to find good available .COM’s but I’m on the lookout! Working to incorporate!
Share
Vladimír Seman
I work at e-commerce
@sxsio thanks, looking forward!
Share
Ankit Ghosh
20 and trying make web cool
Sure a cool idea which regularly keep coming in my Twitter feed.
Share
Stephen Shaw
Maker
Indie Maker 🚀
@nutpanda Thanks Ankit, appreciate your support 🙏
Share
hannahhh
Passionate about UX, UI and iXD
@nutpanda So true!! Loving this!
Share
Jim Raptis
Get 120+ Product Hunt Launch tips
The best place for founders to find their new product names. Great work Stephen 🚀
Share
Stephen Shaw
Maker
Indie Maker 🚀
@draptis Thanks Jim! Flattered!
Share
Soheil
Building https://postsheet.com 🚀
This is a cool idea! Love it! 🔥
Share
Stephen Shaw
Maker
Indie Maker 🚀
@soheilpro Thanks for the kind words Soheil!
Share
Upen V
Building siteoly.com
Thats super cool to quickly find available domains!!
Share
Stephen Shaw
Maker
Indie Maker 🚀
@upen946 Thanks Upen! Glad you like it 😊
Share