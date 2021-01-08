Product Names
Hey Product Hunters, so excited to launch today! My product is super simple... 🐦 I tweet a new domain everyday ✅ All domains are available aka unregistered when tweeted 🚀 All domains are similar in style to what you’d find right here on Product Hunt Ultimately, my goal is to inspire you to build something new, but with a domain you can go register. Would love to hear your thoughts!
@sxsio @vladojsem Thanks Vladmir! I hear ya, would like to include those too. Tough to find good available .COM’s but I’m on the lookout! Working to incorporate!
Sure a cool idea which regularly keep coming in my Twitter feed.
The best place for founders to find their new product names. Great work Stephen 🚀
@soheilpro Thanks for the kind words Soheil!