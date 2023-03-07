Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Founders' Book
See Founders' Book’s 13 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Product Marketing Templates
Product Marketing Templates
Simple Go-To-Market templates for startup and product teams.
Visit
Upvote 6
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Templates to easily build your go-to-market strategy, create effective sales pitches, develop targeted marketing campaigns and build a wholesome product marketing strategy.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
by
Founders' Book
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
Founders' Book
#1 Platform of tools and resources for founders and early-stage startups
5
reviews
687
followers
Follow for updates
Product Marketing Templates by
Founders' Book
was hunted by
Goutham Bandaru
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
. Made by
Goutham Bandaru
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Founders' Book
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on August 5th, 2021.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#170
Report