Product love lets you:
😍 Find if your favorite products have a win-win referral program
🎁 Easily find your referral link so can send your friends some love, and both get a bonus.
WilliamMaker@wimgz · Compulsive maker
Hey Hunters! 😍 There are some products of which I'm a huge fan, e.g. DigitalOcean (my server host) and Revolut (fintech). So I'm talking about it and recommending it to my friends all the time! 🤔 Problem But what I realized is these 2 companies have referral programs, so if I refer a friend we both get a bonus (like free credits). All this time I could have been sending my friends gifts instead of just bugging them! 💪Solution I built Product Love so you can check if a product you love has a win-win referral program. This means that the person being referred should get a gift (like free credits, first order free, etc), so it's not just spam. Also usually the person sending the link gets credits available only in the app, so there is no incentive if you don't like the products. Imagine if I refer all my buddies to Digital Ocean but I don't really like the product, I will end up with infinite DO credits which are useless if I don't use it!! This way we make sure it's not just spam for the money. 🛠️ Startegy I built this product in 10 hours, live on Twitch during the #24hrstartup challenge. (You can read all the journey here on Twitter) I did this to make a MVP as fast as possible, so that you can start adding your favorite products right now. Of course there are some bugs and design fixes to make. But now I can start the grunt work of adding every product and SaaS on earth in the following weeks. Also I have more than a concept to show, so I can pitch customers 🤗 You can help me by adding all your favorite products and I will check for you if they have a refer-a-friend program!
