Product launch action template V2
Step by step to prepare your product hunt launch
Updated version of my launch template. Recent changes on Product Hunt put more emphasis on the product hub and relaunch, so it was time for me to update my template.
Launched in
Marketing
Growth Hacking
Product Hunt
by
Product launch action template
AgendaFly
Product launch action template
Step by step to prepare your product hunt launch
Product launch action template V2 by
Product launch action template
was hunted by
Fabian Maume
in
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
,
Product Hunt
. Made by
Fabian Maume
. Featured on June 30th, 2023.
Product launch action template
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on December 2nd, 2022.
