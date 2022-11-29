Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Product Launch Action Template
Product Launch Action Template
Ranked #8 for today

Product Launch Action Template

Step by step to prepare your product hunt launch

Free Options
Embed
Based on a few questions, the template will assign priorities to each task, so you know where to focus your energy. The template is built on my experience hunting more than 20 products on Product hunt.
Launched in Marketing, Growth Hacking, Product Hunt by
About this launch
1review
37
followers
was hunted by
Fabian Maume
in Marketing, Growth Hacking, Product Hunt. Made by
Fabian Maume
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Product launch action template's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Vote chart
Comments
14
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#113