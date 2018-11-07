Product Hunt Top Hunters by Upvote Bell
List of community members by their number of product hunts
A leaderboard of Product Hunt community members by their number of hunted products.
Filters to explore the leaderboard include upvotes/project count, upvotes/project by topic, most upvoted products hunted. The information about each hunter is spread across two pages.
Hello there 👋 🎉 This is my first big update on Upvote Bell. 🎉 I think people wasted much time when searching Hunter for their project, they find the best in some topic, look which projects he/her launch, look at how successful they were and other many actions. And I collected all this information on two pages :) I am creating this feature for people who are looking for Hunters when a launch new project on Product Hunt(why do you need it?😀). I think it will be useful for the PH community. P.S. This leaderboard updating once per day.
