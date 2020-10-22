  1. Home
Product Hunt Theme iOS14 Icons

Unofficial Product Hunt themed iOS Icons

Hello Product Hunters!
Customize your device with Product Hunt Theme iOS Icons for iOS 14.
Bundled with 500+ icons with all popular apps you use daily.
- 7 Product Hunt Icons
- 10 Wallpapers
- 4 Different Themes included.
Buy me a coffee - for support.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Divyansh Patel
Maker
UX Designer. Product Hunter 100+🎯
After the launch of iOS14, there were multiple custom themed iOS icons in the marketplace. So thought of making a Product Hunt theme icon set for the PH makers community. @rrhoover and the PH team might like the collection. Let me know your thoughts and any additional icons you want to customize.
