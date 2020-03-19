Product Hunt Shop
Shirts, stickers + more. Profits go to COVID-19 relief fund.
#2 Product of the DayToday
Many of you have asked where to buy Product Hunt merch. Finally, we have a good answer for you. All profits go to World Health Organization's COVID-19 Response Fund. 😸
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ryan Hoover
Maker
Pro
We've been talking about launching a merch store for years. We whipped this together with help from Fourthwall and @sethbwilliams made it more kittenish. 😸 All profits go to World Health Organization's COVID-19 Response Fund. You can also add an additional donation to WHO during checkout.
Maker
@sethbwilliams @rrhoover Really excited to help you guys bring this to life 💪
