Product Hunt for Alexa

Discussion
Christian Petroske
Maker
I'm on Product Hunt too much, so in an effort to make my time scrolling through all these products, well, productive (ha)... I decided to make this Alexa skill. Alexa skills are an underutilized (and therefore high-ROI) marketing channel. Here's why you should consider adding Amazon Alexa to your marketing mix: - It's easier to reach people in those in-between moments, like washing dishes or doing laundry. Easier to say "Hey Alexa" than pick up a screen to look for a podcast. - Now over 1/3 of US adults own a smart speaker, and Amazon has 70% of the smart speaker market. These devices are everywhere! - Amazon is the world's largest product search engine. With an Alexa skill you show up in Amazon search more easily on certain keywords, with way less competition than on Google. - You can automate it away with Shoutworks, no extra work needed beyond a few minutes of setup. Dozens of entrepreneurs have started to use this channel to accelerate growth, and it's just the beginning. So, yes, I made this Alexa skill to get you to check out my company. It is just one example of the awesome things you can make with Shoutworks :) Hope you'll give it a try and see for yourself!
