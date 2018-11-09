Product Hunt Clock
A clock that displays the time at Product Hunt
Product Hunt Clock displays the time at Product Hunt.
The homepage is based on a 24 hour cycle, new products hit the homepage at 12:01am PST and are added throughout the day.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
sarah jacksonMaker@sarah__jackson · Making things and living in Portland, OR
Hello everyone! 👋 This was inspired by anyone who has ever needed to know what time it is at Product Hunt. 🕛 I'm hoping someone will find this useful during their launch. 🚀 Huge shout out to @levelsio and @dinkydani21 for help with the GIF 👊 Please let me know what you think!
Toni Codina@tcodinat · Entrepreneur, designer & Noon founder 💃🏻
@levelsio @dinkydani21 @sarah__jackson Simple enough, but useful nonetheless ^^ Maybe it'd be cool to know what's the best time for launching, or having a countdown? ^^
Akshay Kadam(A2K)@deadcoder0904 · Maker of all things JavaScript 😘
Awesome I always suck at timezones 🤣
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
I've used this three times already today, and every single time was a different experience. It feels like magic. It just works.
