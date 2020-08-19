Product Hunt CLI

discussion
Sibi
Maker
Hello, world! 👋 Publishing my side project to get the daily trending products on Product Hunt on your CLI. With the option to select the current trending products to read the full details about the product along with maker(s) information. Available for macOS & Ubuntu/Debian Linux machines. To install on macOS - brew install sibis/ph/ph Installation steps mentioned here, https://github.com/sibis/product... I would like to hear your feedback on this tool. My DMs are always open and love to hear from you. Twitter: https://twitter.com/_sibis The entire repo is open-sourced on Github. Please feel free to have a look at it. Stay safe Peeps! ☺️
