Product Hunt badge for iOS

Swift framework to add Product Hunt badge in your iOS apps

- Pure swift ✨
- Votes count refresh every 5 minutes ⏱
- Data persistence 💾
- Dark mode support 🌙
Haithem Ben Harzallah
great!
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@haithem_ben_harzallah thanks 🙌🏼
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@beryl_huba_mylek Merci merci merci !!!
kamal FARSAOUI
This looks really cool! excited to try this out!
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@elfakamal Thank you so much man!
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
Whats the next feature you want us to add to Product Hunt 4.0 iOS framework? 🤩
SwiftUI
React Native
Flutter
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
Available on CocoaPods & SPM 😀
