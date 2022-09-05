Products
Product Doctor
Ranked #5 for today
Product Doctor
Online self-check-up tool for your digital products
Product Dr. is the only tool that you can start your user experience check-up journey on your own and find an expert to discuss the solutions!
Launched in
User Experience
,
Growth Hacks
,
Consulting
by
Product Doctor
About this launch
Product Doctor
Online self-check-up tool for your digital products
Product Doctor by
Product Doctor
was hunted by
Eylül Danışman
in
User Experience
,
Growth Hacks
,
Consulting
. Made by
Eylül Danışman
,
Mustafa Dalcı
and
Caner Aras
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
Product Doctor
is not rated yet. This is Product Doctor's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
5
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#14
