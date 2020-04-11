Product Disrupt 2.0
Darshan Gajara
Maker
Three years ago, I put together a website where I listed down all the resources that helped me learn product design. I could've never imagined that this website would go on to become the #1 product of the day on Product Hunt and help thousands (if not millions) to learn product design from the internet. A lot has changed over the past three years for me but I'm still as eager and curious to learn more about design – I keep curating the best of resources. With nothing but love and support from the community, I'm launching the new version of Product Disrupt today. Here's what you get with 2.0: ✨ Fresh new design The new design lets the resources to stand out and makes it easier for you to navigate through it. 📁 16 resource categories I've added 16 new resource categories with fresh curation of blogs, newsletters, podcasts, makers & more… 💌 Dedicated about & newsletter pages With dedicated pages, I've shared the story behind this project and a little something about the maker, that's me. 📲 Improved navigation This new design makes the content easier to consume across all screen sizes. Feel free to ask any questions by commenting here or sending me a DM on Twitter. I won't bite, I promise :) P. S. Check out the Makers category to see some familiar faces 😃
Congrats for the new version 🙌
Maker
@ahmetsulek Thank you, Ahmet. It all started three years ago when you helped me post the first version over here 🙏
Congrats Darshan, it's amazing and more resourceful. Keep up the good work. Proud of you!
Maker
@javed_khatri1 Thanks for your constant support, Javed. I'm glad you found it resourceful :)