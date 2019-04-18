Product Design Tips
Product design tips delivered via your browser
Productdesign.tips is a collection of fresh articles from the world of User Experience and Product design, beautifully mixed with shots from Dribbble and Behance.
Hand picked, articles are cover a whole UX process. User research, data analysis, and more.
Yash BhardwajHunter@yash · CRO & Growth Hacking
While Muzli goes to wide and covers pretty much everything related to design, this beautiful chrome extension focuses on UX and Product Design which is a huge value because there's so much noise around those topics and having a curated source would a great thing for upcoming product designers. I love the new tab approach + the colorful design + categorization of various useful topics. Cheers, Yash.
