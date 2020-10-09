Product Club with Jeff Morris Jr.
Jeff Morris Jr.
Revenue Products at Tinder
We launched Product Club a few weeks ago. I've always wanted to have an excuse to interview the best product people I meet and have conversations about what inpsires them to build. Our first three interviews are with Josh Elman (VP of Product at Robinhood), Manik Gupta (CPO at Uber), and Adam Grenier (VP of Product at Lambda School). The best way to describe the goal of the podcast: we want to be the equivalent of the "Directors Cut" that they used to have on DVDs where filmmakers tell the stories behind making movies, but for product. I'd love to hear feedback on what you want to see in future episodes in terms of content or people!
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Founder at 🍄Magic, 🌊Lemmings, 🔥Mithril
@jmj I like the idea of exploring all the things that did not end up in the product (or were but got removed) to illustrate this part of design. As users we mainly perceive the product, not the cooking, time to check out the kitchen!
Diego Diaz
Yes sirrrr looking forward to it
Jeff Morris Jr.
Revenue Products at Tinder
@the1diegodiaz1 Thanks Diego! Feedback always appreciated.
Franco Varriano
Host @ Hack To Start
Congrats! Just subscribed and can’t wait to listen in!
Jeff Morris Jr.
Revenue Products at Tinder
@francovarriano Thanks Franco! I appreciate that and let me know what we can do better :)
Suraya ShivjiCo-founder @ HAGS
This might be the first ever podcast I actually listen to....excited!
Todd Goldberg
Builder | Angel investor | YC Alum
Jeff is one of the best at product. This should be a good listen!
