Santhosh Chelikavada
I've been talking to a bunch of MBA students to learn about their job search process. There was demand from PM job seekers at Exchange, and I wanted to find out why. The biggest problem for them is visibility. Students that are switching careers are trying their level best to obtain product experience by working on projects that they put on their resume. However, their performance in these projects isn't being tracked in a meaningful way or in a way that maximizes their chances of being hired or standing out from the crowd. Why should these projects remain just as resume additions? We launched Product Challenger (https://productchallenger.exchan...) try and see if we can help PM job seekers in their journey. The idea is to have companies sponsor "product challenges" that PM job seekers and especially MBA students can work on. Their work is then tracked, graded, reviewed. Great performance is potentially rewarded with an interview. If you are hiring PMs and think this may be helpful to identify skillful PMs, I'd love to talk to you. Please send me a message or comment below. If you are PM job seeker and think you'd find this useful, please comment below. I'd like to hear your feedback.
