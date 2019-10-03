Discussion
Rigo Gonzalez
Maker
I work as a developer, I kept seeing people going in and out of their offices doing the exact same thing they did yesterday, nothing new, nothing spectacular. On my observation, most of them are there cause it's their job. How about doing something that could make you feel you've accomplished something? Try to track your spontaneous thoughts by writing, list down recurring tasks and organize your team to be in sync with the project you're working on. Those are the key points of ProdActiveLab, light and straight-forward. This seems to be another "productivity" tool, but the focus is to have a central place to organize and track your ideas or a daily dashboard for your brain without all the unnecessary clutters that could overwhelm you - Try it out and let's see how it can be improved.
