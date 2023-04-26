Use app
On-demand & flexible product managers for growing startups

Prod is a product management staffing agency for startups who need fractional or interim product managers to bridge the gaps in their teams during hiring and scale-up phases.
Launched in
Hiring
Operations
Consulting
 by
About this launch
ProdOn-demand & flexible product managers for growing startups.
0
reviews
4
followers
Prod by
was hunted by
Mike Metelerkamp
in Hiring, Operations, Consulting. Made by
Mike Metelerkamp
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Prod's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-