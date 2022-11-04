Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Proceipt
Ranked #5 for today
Proceipt
Receipt in your pocket but paperless
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Easiest and convenient way of keeping or storing receipts for the future. Reinventing a new shopping experience with QR code technology.
Launched in
Climate Tech
,
Tech
,
Shopping
by
Proceipt
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Proceipt
Receipti in your pocket but paperless!🧾
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Proceipt by
Proceipt
was hunted by
Michel Nkansah
in
Climate Tech
,
Tech
,
Shopping
. Made by
Michel Nkansah
and
Emmanuel Bruce
. Featured on November 5th, 2022.
Proceipt
is not rated yet. This is Proceipt's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#210
Report