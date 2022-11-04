Products
Proceipt
Ranked #5 for today

Proceipt

Receipt in your pocket but paperless

Easiest and convenient way of keeping or storing receipts for the future. Reinventing a new shopping experience with QR code technology.
Launched in Climate Tech, Tech, Shopping
Proceipt
About this launch
Proceipt
ProceiptReceipti in your pocket but paperless!🧾
Proceipt by
Proceipt
was hunted by
Michel Nkansah
in Climate Tech, Tech, Shopping. Made by
Michel Nkansah
and
Emmanuel Bruce
. Featured on November 5th, 2022.
Proceipt
is not rated yet. This is Proceipt's first launch.
