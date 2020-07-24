  1. Home
Problem of the day v2.0

Colin Winhall
Maker
It has been 2 years to the day since I launched the first version of Problem of the day. It was so well received and the continued use of the platform gave me the motivation to keep going! In v2 I bring a much more structured approach in a minimalistic app. More importantly for the first time in 2 years I have added some new features. One of the new features allows you to add your idea to the app and using a few metrics, prioritise that idea. It is something I personally struggled to do very often. Never knowing which idea I should be focusing on and this structure gave me the ability to identify the true winners from the mediocre. I do hope that this new version is as well-received as the previous and again I look forward to any and all feedback! To celebrate the launch of v2 and 2 years of ideas. I have discounted the membership by 50% until Sunday (26th!). Side note: V2 was built entirely without code using Adalo!
Kieran Ball
Great work Colin. Slick UX and perfect concept for anyone looking for ideas.
