Problem of the day v2.0
A real problem, posted every single day 😤📆
Colin Winhall
Maker
It has been 2 years to the day since I launched the first version of Problem of the day. It was so well received and the continued use of the platform gave me the motivation to keep going! In v2 I bring a much more structured approach in a minimalistic app. More importantly for the first time in 2 years I have added some new features. One of the new features allows you to add your idea to the app and using a few metrics, prioritise that idea. It is something I personally struggled to do very often. Never knowing which idea I should be focusing on and this structure gave me the ability to identify the true winners from the mediocre. I do hope that this new version is as well-received as the previous and again I look forward to any and all feedback! To celebrate the launch of v2 and 2 years of ideas. I have discounted the membership by 50% until Sunday (26th!). Side note: V2 was built entirely without code using Adalo!
Great work Colin. Slick UX and perfect concept for anyone looking for ideas.
Maker
@kieranball Thanks Kieran!
