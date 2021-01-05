  1. Home
Calculate your SaaS metrics with one click in Google Sheets

The app calculates well-known SaaS metrics from your subscriptions data in Google Sheets. Prepare your data in a recognized format. Include Customer ID, start date, end date and monthly value of subscriptions. Once you have it ready you can calculate SaaS-related subscriptions based on it.
Aliaksei Kulbei
Maker
Co-Founder of Probe
The add-on calculates well-known SaaS metrics from your subscriptions data. Prepare your data in a recognized format. Include Customer ID, start date, end date and monthly value of subscriptions. Once you have it ready you can calculate SaaS-related subscriptions based on it. With Probe we show you: * New MRR - how much MRR is from new customers on a given month * Expansion - how much MRR was added from existing customers * Contract - how much MRR was lost due to downgrades (but not including churn) * Churn - how much MRR was lost due to churn - customer completely resigning from all your services * Lifetime Value - what is the average amount of money the customer will pay you throughout their lifetime * Average Revenue Per User - how much MRR, on average, you get from a single customer Would love to hear your feedback guys!
