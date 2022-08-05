Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
pro
Ranked #16 for today
pro
A single command to quickly open current PR in browser
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A single command to open current PR in browser. Supports GitHub and GitLab. Available for macOS, Linux and Windows.
Get from GitHub 👉
https://github.com/Wowu/pro
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
pro - Pull Request Opener
Chargebee for Startups
Ad
Automate subscription billing until your first $1M for free
About this launch
pro - Pull Request Opener
⚡️A single command to quickly open current PR in browser
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
pro by
pro - Pull Request Opener
was hunted by
Karol
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Karol
. Featured on August 10th, 2022.
pro - Pull Request Opener
is not rated yet. This is pro - Pull Request Opener's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#78
Report