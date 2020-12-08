  1. Home
The Airbnb of parking

Prked makes parking easier, quicker and hassle-free by connecting drivers with people who have spaces to share. This seamless process allows drivers to find and reserve their ideal parking space within seconds, while our hosts earn a steady income.
19 Reviews5.0/5
Edna Vanessa Buckland
E. Vanessa Buckland
I think this is a wonderful concept as I travel extensively, usually by RV.
Dylan Fay
Maker
Cofounder of Prked.
@edna_vanessa_buckland Hey Edna! I'm glad to see you share our vision. Try out the app next time you are traveling, we have spaces that can accommodate any size vehicle even RV's.
Cristal Semel
Hi
Love this app! Extremely easy and intuitive to use. Way better than driving around in circles looking for a parking spot. It’s also a genius way to make some extra money. I highly recommend downloading!
Dylan Fay
Maker
Cofounder of Prked.
@cristal_semel Hey Cristal! We really appreciate the feedback. I'm happy to see that you were able to benefit from using Prked.
Jared Namm
Gainesville lawyer
Wow I really love this idea! Being a daily commuter, I can't wait to try this out and see how much time and money I can save.
Dylan Fay
Maker
Cofounder of Prked.
@jared_namm Hey Jared! We really appreciate the feedback. Grab the app from the App Store and give it a go on your next commute.
Josh Medina
Student
Kudos to the makers of this app! I can really see the potential it has especially in major cities where traffic and parking are a nightmare.
Dylan Fay
Maker
Cofounder of Prked.
@josh_medina Hey Josh! Thanks for the feedback. I'm happy to see that the benefit Prked can have on major cities isn't going unnoticed.
