Edna Vanessa Buckland
E. Vanessa Buckland
🎈
I think this is a wonderful concept as I travel extensively, usually by RV.
@edna_vanessa_buckland Hey Edna! I'm glad to see you share our vision. Try out the app next time you are traveling, we have spaces that can accommodate any size vehicle even RV's.
Love this app! Extremely easy and intuitive to use. Way better than driving around in circles looking for a parking spot. It’s also a genius way to make some extra money. I highly recommend downloading!
@cristal_semel Hey Cristal! We really appreciate the feedback. I'm happy to see that you were able to benefit from using Prked.
Wow I really love this idea! Being a daily commuter, I can't wait to try this out and see how much time and money I can save.
@jared_namm Hey Jared! We really appreciate the feedback. Grab the app from the App Store and give it a go on your next commute.
Kudos to the makers of this app! I can really see the potential it has especially in major cities where traffic and parking are a nightmare.
@josh_medina Hey Josh! Thanks for the feedback. I'm happy to see that the benefit Prked can have on major cities isn't going unnoticed.