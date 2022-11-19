Products
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Creaceed
See Creaceed’s 9 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Prizmo Go 4.0
Ranked #7 for today

Prizmo Go 4.0

Go beyond live text

Free Options
Embed
Prizmo Go offers a significant upgrade over Apple's built-in Live Text. v4.0 brings new and advanced support for handwriting recognition in multiple languages, improved OCR, improved AI-based translation, iOS 16 lock screen widget, and more.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, Photo & Video by
Creaceed
Daily
Ad
Demo: Add live interactive video to your product in minutes
About this launch
Creaceed
CreaceedMaking amazing apps for iPhone, iPad & Mac. Belgium.
2reviews
4
followers
Prizmo Go 4.0 by
Creaceed
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, Photo & Video. Made by
Raphael Sebbe
,
Benoît
,
Bunuël Cubo Soto
and
Tessa Cino
. Featured on November 20th, 2022.
Creaceed
is rated 3/5 by 2 users. It first launched on January 30th, 2015.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#267