Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Creaceed
See Creaceed’s 9 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Prizmo Go 4.0
Ranked #7 for today
Prizmo Go 4.0
Go beyond live text
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Prizmo Go offers a significant upgrade over Apple's built-in Live Text. v4.0 brings new and advanced support for handwriting recognition in multiple languages, improved OCR, improved AI-based translation, iOS 16 lock screen widget, and more.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
by
Creaceed
Daily
Ad
Demo: Add live interactive video to your product in minutes
About this launch
Creaceed
Making amazing apps for iPhone, iPad & Mac. Belgium.
2
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Prizmo Go 4.0 by
Creaceed
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Raphael Sebbe
,
Benoît
,
Bunuël Cubo Soto
and
Tessa Cino
. Featured on November 20th, 2022.
Creaceed
is rated
3/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on January 30th, 2015.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#267
Report