Want to share your brand with millions of potential customers, for free? Prize Pig is changing the game for small business. Turn your products into prizes, for major Australian media competitions in exchange for HUGE exposure to your ideal customer.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Alex Charles-FfrenchMakerPro@alex_charles_ffrench · CMO, MarTech enthusiast
Hey guys! Really excited to share Prize Pig with you today. Prize Pig is a platform that allows business owners the opportunity to have their product featured in major Australian media outlets WITHOUT the huge PR/Advertising prize tag that usually comes along with a major media feature. We have over 500 TV, Radio and Magazine entities posting their competitions on our platform and actively looking to source prizes, and a media pitch to these major media outlets takes just two clicks! You can view all current media competitions available for free, and prices start from $4.95 per month to pitch your products or services to an unlimited amount of major media outlets. If you have any questions, ask away!
Upvote Share·