Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Daniel J. Murphy
Maker
This has been a long time in the making! Over the last year the Privy product team has been working with a small group of ecommerce businesses to figure out exactly what they needed in a text messaging product. Because honestly.... we once thought text messaging would be annoying. But our early customers proved us wrong. And that's when Privy Text was born. So today we're not just launching Privy Text but our **blueprint for getting started with text message marketing** (free when you purchase Privy Text). It has a ton of research and plays specifically designed for small or growing ecommerce brands. Pricing starts at just $10/month. Like I said, you get the guide too – which means Privy Text is the easiest way to start generating online sales with text message marketing. And that's something to get excited about :) Please let us know if you have any questions!
Upvote (11)Share
Maker
Super excited to be a part of this launch and seeing what Privy has become -- from a pop-up tool to now the most powerful growth platform for small & growing ecommerce brands with pop-ups + email + text. One way to think about it is this: Shopify = your store. Privy = how you get people there. Hope you give Privy Text a try for your Shopify store or side hustle today :)
Upvote (9)Share
Maker
Big day here at Privy. We started by helping merchants convert more site traffic into leads. The original channel was email. Over time, small ecom brands started asking us for more, and we answered by expanding the Privy suite with Privy email, and today, Privy text.
Dead simple text marketing for ecommerce.
With today's launch, you get the power of Privy's list growth tools to build your text subscriber list, as well simple, revenue driving text marketing plays built for your store. Enjoy!
Upvote (6)Share5 Answers
So cool to make this accessible to smaller brands, give them the power the big brands have to level the playing field
Upvote (4)Share