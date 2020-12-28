discussion
Daniel McKeon
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Daniel, founder of PrivSource. For the past 2 years, we’ve been working on this project. The result is a private M&A membership platform connecting buyers to anonymous, middle-market deals. After working on the buy side for a number of years, I wanted to build a product that would make my time sourcing private equity deals at a family office and small private equity fund more efficient. We believe the lower middle market (revenues $2.5mm-$100mm) is a vastly under-appreciated and undervalued part of the market, with tremendous potential. Unfortunately, it is also a fragmented market with no existing path to acquire easily. Enter PrivSource, a vetted source for middle-market deals with efficiencies for buyers and sellers alike. We're uniquely positioned so that we never charge a referral, deal or success, fee. Instead, we charge buyside members a monthly membership fee to access our deal platform. This can equate to savings of millions of dollars at the time the deal closes. We also fully vet both sides of the marketplace (buyside members must have an investing or operating background). This provides confidence to bankers and sellers, who are posting deals, that they are reaching relevant buyers with high certainty of clsoure. In return, buyers receive higher quality deals. We hope you'll be excited by what we're building, and we'd love to hear any feedback - thanks for reading this!
