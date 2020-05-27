Discussion
Prasanna Mestha
Maker
Hello all, I'm very excited to launch my very first SaaS - PrivJs. I started working on this product during the lockdown as I wanted to earn some money selling my javascript libraries. Soon I realized that it's not just me, but other developers too wanted to earn from their open source projects. Hence, I built PrivJs that would enable the developers to sell their projects as a npm package. This would also be a great platform for enterprises to provide access to only a limited set of developers in their team for certain projects. I have worded day and night to build this product. It would make my day if you could try out PrivJs and provide with your valuable feedback. Cheers!
@prathwish_mestha Thanks!
Great product!
@new_user_148ebf6c36 Thanks!
Hey, kudos on the launch, great product! I'm probably gonna use this for my next project.
@manish_mishra5 Thanks!! I would love to have you on the platform.
Woah! Finally an incentive to publish some of my code as a package :)
@nikitakolmogorov Yass! Happy to have you on the platform :)