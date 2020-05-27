  1. Home
Sell your NPM packages

PrivJs is an online platform that enables developers to sell their codes as a npm package.
Only your team members & your customers would be able to `npm install` the package.
You can either sell the package on PrivJs or integrate the api on your own websites.
Discussion
Prasanna Mestha
Hello all, I'm very excited to launch my very first SaaS - PrivJs. I started working on this product during the lockdown as I wanted to earn some money selling my javascript libraries. Soon I realized that it's not just me, but other developers too wanted to earn from their open source projects. Hence, I built PrivJs that would enable the developers to sell their projects as a npm package. This would also be a great platform for enterprises to provide access to only a limited set of developers in their team for certain projects. I have worded day and night to build this product. It would make my day if you could try out PrivJs and provide with your valuable feedback. Cheers!
Prathwish
This makes selling my code so much easier!
Manish Mishra
Hey, kudos on the launch, great product! I'm probably gonna use this for my next project.
Prasanna Mestha
@manish_mishra5 Thanks!! I would love to have you on the platform.
Nikita Kolmogorov
Woah! Finally an incentive to publish some of my code as a package :)
Prasanna Mestha
@nikitakolmogorov Yass! Happy to have you on the platform :)
