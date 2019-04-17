Private Student Loans by Earnest

Earnest private student loans include a mobile-friendly eligibility check, a streamlined cosigner invite, easy-to-understand terms and total cost transparency to customize your loan, and a full 9-month grace period, 3-months longer than industry standard.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ryan StensonMaker@ryanstenson · Head of Product at Earnest
I'm excited to share what we've been building at Earnest Inc. for the past year! We've conducted hundreds of hours of user research and product design. This industry hasn’t changed in decades (Sallie Mae is the leading competitor), and the existing loans available to students confuse and alienate them. For example, we've heard that many students have no idea what they sign up for when they take a loan out - leading to pain and frustration at ballooning total cost after graduation. Earnest Private Student Loans are a loan for students by people who understand the human side of what it’s like to have student loans.
Upvote (5)Share·