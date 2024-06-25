Launches
Private Notes for Google Calendar
Add private notes to Google Calendar events
Effortlessly add private notes to any event in your calendar. Your private notes will be shown only to you, unlike when you add something to the description.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Calendar
Private Notes for Google Calendar
Pexx
About this launch
Private Notes for Google Calendar by
Private Notes for Google Calendar
was hunted by
Dmitry Dolgopolov
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Calendar
. Made by
Dmitry Dolgopolov
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
Private Notes for Google Calendar
is not rated yet. This is Private Notes for Google Calendar's first launch.
