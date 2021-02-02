discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alex Harley
Maker
What's up Product Hunt! Happy to be here for another launch. This time I'm showing off PrivaNote, my attempt at a modern day note taking application. A few highlights: - offline first - end-to-end encrypted sync - open source (https://github.com/portabellainc...) - installable as a browser extension (Chrome and FireFox) that overrides your new tab page. Personally I'm always in the browser and always having random thoughts I want to capture, so this tool is perfect for jotting down notes and sorting them out later. I hope you find it as useful as I do!
Share