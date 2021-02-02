  1. Home
PrivaNote

Offline first, end-to-end encrypted notes

PrivaNote is an offline first, end-to-end encrypted note taking app. It's designed to be as easy to use while totally respecting your privacy. We've also made it installable as a browser extension to make capturing your thoughts as easy as CMD (or CTRL) + T.
Alex Harley
Maker
What's up Product Hunt! Happy to be here for another launch. This time I'm showing off PrivaNote, my attempt at a modern day note taking application. A few highlights: - offline first - end-to-end encrypted sync - open source (https://github.com/portabellainc...) - installable as a browser extension (Chrome and FireFox) that overrides your new tab page. Personally I'm always in the browser and always having random thoughts I want to capture, so this tool is perfect for jotting down notes and sorting them out later. I hope you find it as useful as I do!
