Privado
Privado
Searches should be private, we make sure they really are.
Firefox Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Private search that won’t track you. Ads that won’t chase you. When you search, your personal data is compromised. Use Privado to stop the trackers. It's free!
Featured
36 minutes ago
This New Privacy-First Search Engine Keeps Your Searches Private
In 2008, the first privacy-focused search engine emerged on the scene - DuckDuckGo. The company was the first to bring consumers a search engine designed to protect consumer privacy as they searched online. By 2018, DuckDuckGo had 16 million searches a day, and by 2019, that number had jumped to 36 million searches.
