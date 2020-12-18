discussion
Vivek Vaidya
Maker
Co-Founder Ketch
🎈
Very proud to see PrivacyGrader.com launch today! We have created a simple 4 step online assessment to allow any business to assess its website’s privacy within 24 hours. To sign up, go to PrivacyGrader.com and complete these steps: 1: Insert your company’s website and enter your work email address 2: Authenticate your email 3: Once your information is verified, PrivacyGrader.com will complete a thorough analysis of your site, examining 50 different privacy aspects of your website, including cookies and other consent-based trackers, legal requirements as it pertains to storing and processing consumer data and overall compliance with data regulations (i.e. CCPA, GDPR, etc.) 4. A score will be sent to your email inbox along with a detailed description of areas on your site that are fully compliant with existing regulations and areas that are currently at risk to you and your consumers. Rest assured, the recap will also have a ‘to-do’ list with specific actionable steps you and your company can take to address these issues immediately To get your free privacy score, go to: https://www.privacygrader.com/
Sweet, this will keep me safe on the Internet. Thank you!
Wow! Very useful tool!