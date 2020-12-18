  1. Home
PrivacyGrader

Analyzing a website's privacy & compliance in under 24 hours

PrivacyGrader.com provides an online assessment within 24 hours that measures how well a business’s website upholds consumer data protection laws, assesses privacy functionality, and highlights potential gaps and issues with the site.
Vivek Vaidya
Very proud to see PrivacyGrader.com launch today! We have created a simple 4 step online assessment to allow any business to assess its website’s privacy within 24 hours. To sign up, go to PrivacyGrader.com and complete these steps: 1: Insert your company’s website and enter your work email address 2: Authenticate your email 3: Once your information is verified, PrivacyGrader.com will complete a thorough analysis of your site, examining 50 different privacy aspects of your website, including cookies and other consent-based trackers, legal requirements as it pertains to storing and processing consumer data and overall compliance with data regulations (i.e. CCPA, GDPR, etc.) 4. A score will be sent to your email inbox along with a detailed description of areas on your site that are fully compliant with existing regulations and areas that are currently at risk to you and your consumers. Rest assured, the recap will also have a ‘to-do’ list with specific actionable steps you and your company can take to address these issues immediately To get your free privacy score, go to: https://www.privacygrader.com/
Dave GalbraithCTO - fanimal.com
Sweet, this will keep me safe on the Internet. Thank you!
Oleksandr PavlenkoCEO & Co-Founder ChoiZY
Wow! Very useful tool!
