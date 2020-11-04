discussion
Vishal Roy
MakerA developer, DIYer & adventurer 🚵
Hey Product Hunters 👋 I built the Privacy Indicator app inspired by the camera & mic usage indicator introduced in iOS 14 in Apple's WWDC 2020. It is the magic wand that would instantly bring the iOS 14 style camera and microphone usage indicators to your android device 😎 Once Privacy Indicator is installed, you will be able to see a small dot indicating realtime camera or microphone usage on your device 🚥 Privacy Indicator also offers a wide range of customization options to customize the indicator and personalize it the way you want ⚙️ How to use ? Using the app is absolutely simple. All you need to do is to turn on the indicator switch to activate the Privacy Indicator accessibility service, and you're done. Once the indicator shows up on your screen, you can now further customize it the way you want. Once the indicator is turned on and everything is configured, you can close the app and let it do the rest 🎉 Features : • Camera and Microphone usage indicator • Assign custom colors to the indicator • Custom indicator size selection • Place indicator anywhere on the screen • Apply shadow and border to the indicator • Wide range of indicator animations • Access camera and microphone usage history by different apps 💖 I'd love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer your questions
