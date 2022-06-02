Products
Pritelmonkey
Ranked #15 for today
Pritelmonkey
Open source alternative to tracking cookies
Free
Pritelmonkey is a free, open source alternative to tracking cookies as tracking cookies are deprecated in 2023. It uses the technology of iframes to collect data from the webpage along with query params past into the iframe with pure javascript.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
Pritelmonkey
About this launch
Pritelmonkey by
Pritelmonkey
was hunted by
Sewell Stephens
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Sewell Stephens
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Pritelmonkey
is not rated yet. This is Pritelmonkey's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#44
