Home
Product
Prismatext
Prismatext
Read a book. Learn a language.
Prismatext™ makes learning a language as easy as reading a book. We blend the most useful foreign words and phrases into your favorite novels and stories.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
eBook Reader
+3 by
Prismatext
About this launch
Prismatext by
Prismatext
was hunted by
Zak Erving
in
Android
,
iOS
,
eBook Reader
. Made by
Phillip Belleau
and
Zak Erving
. Featured on June 8th, 2022.
Prismatext
is not rated yet. This is Prismatext's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#23
Weekly rank
#48
