AI that watches replays and tells developers what to fix
Prism is an AI that watches session replays and tells developers what to fix—no setup, no event tagging, just signal.
Launch tags:
AnalyticsDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

About this launch
Prism AI by
Prism AI
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Analytics, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Rajit Khanna
,
Alex Liu
and
Land Tantichot
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
