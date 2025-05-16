Launches
Prism AI
Prism AI
AI that watches replays and tells developers what to fix
Prism is an AI that watches session replays and tells developers what to fix—no setup, no event tagging, just signal.
Analytics
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
86
Points
2
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
was hunted by
Prism AI
in
Garry Tan
in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
Made by
Rajit Khanna
,
Alex Liu
and
Land Tantichot
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
Prism AI
is not rated yet. This is Prism AI's first launch.