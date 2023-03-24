Products
Prism
Accelerate API development with realistic mock servers
Work with your API before you write any code Prism is an open-source HTTP mock server that can mimic your API's behavior as if you already built it. Mock HTTP servers are generated from your OpenAPI v2/v3 (formerly known as Swagger) documents.
Launched in
API
,
Open Source
,
Prototyping
by
StopLight
About this launch
StopLight
The easiest way to test, debug, and share your web APIs
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Prism by
StopLight
was hunted by
Bruno Nunes Ribeiro
in
API
,
Open Source
,
Prototyping
. Featured on March 25th, 2023.
StopLight
StopLight is not rated yet. It first launched on July 25th, 2014.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
