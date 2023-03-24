Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from StopLight
See StopLight’s 5 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Prism
Prism

Prism

Accelerate API development with realistic mock servers

Free
Embed
Work with your API before you write any code Prism is an open-source HTTP mock server that can mimic your API's behavior as if you already built it. Mock HTTP servers are generated from your OpenAPI v2/v3 (formerly known as Swagger) documents.
Launched in API, Open Source, Prototyping by
StopLight
Product Hunt Advertising
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
StopLight
StopLightThe easiest way to test, debug, and share your web APIs
0
reviews
11
followers
Prism by
StopLight
was hunted by
Bruno Nunes Ribeiro
in API, Open Source, Prototyping. Featured on March 25th, 2023.
StopLight
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 25th, 2014.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-