Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Terry Xu
Maker
Thanks @chrismessina for the hunt. Here is the backstory of why I built Priorities. It's free on iOS and Android! As a productivity novice, I used to over-organize tasks. I label everything, categorize everything, color code everything, mark items as favorites, bookmark them, create well-structured folders, keep everything neat and tidy in multiple lists. The result? I never look at it again because my 6-month plan looked too daunting on the next day. Did you have the same problem? Read on. Five years ago, I stumbled upon an article by Marc Andreessen in which he shared this simple productivity tips (https://pmarchive.com/guide_to_p...). I thought, "Hey, if Marc Andreessen could get by with this simple method, maybe I don't need an advanced system." I followed the method immediately, and it is indeed the only productivity method that worked for me. In the meantime, I hoped that someone would create a minimal to-do app based on this method because I don't always take a pen with me. Instead, tons and tons of bloated to-do apps were released, with complex navigation, labels, colors, categories, lists, tags, stars, folders, and collaborators. Eventually, I realized that these apps make it easy for me to procrastinate by organizing tasks. They make me feel productive but defer the actual work. "Priorities" changes that. Every day, you mindfully choose 3 to 5 most impactful tasks that you can realistically accomplish. Then execute like crazy and do them. When a day passes, it clears the list and lets you pick new focuses for the next day. If you are an entrepreneur, you probably will resonate that your priorities change daily. Repeat this for long enough, and you'll become as effective as one can be, and be happy that you didn't procrastinate by organizing tasks or feeling stressed by a never-ending list of things you want to do someday. I am motivated to repeat the message as many times as needed, to help more people realize the truth about real productivity. "Success is the accumulation of small efforts, repeated daily." -Robert Collier
Upvote (1)Share