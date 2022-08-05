Products
Home
→
Product
→
Printer
Ranked #18 for today
Printer
Automation tooling for Next, Redux and Prisma
Free
Automation Tooling for Next, Redux and Prisma. Auto generate core scaffolding for Next.js projects. Leverage Printer decorations to automatically inject slices into components with one simple command.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Printer
About this launch
Printer
Automation Tooling for Next, Redux and Prisma
0
reviews
1
follower
Printer by
Printer
was hunted by
Chris Cates
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Chris Cates
. Featured on August 5th, 2022.
Printer
is not rated yet. This is Printer's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#147
