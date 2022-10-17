Products
This is the latest launch from Draftss
See Draftss’s 9 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Printable UI Sketchbook
Ranked #4 for today

Printable UI Sketchbook

Download printable UI Sketchbook for free

Free
One of the most difficult jobs for a Founder is to articulate their vision to a designer to build a perfect product. Hence, we decided to make a Printable UI Sketchbook that will help founders sketch their Ideas. This is Free to download.
Launched in Design Tools, Productivity, Web Design by
Draftss
About this launch
DraftssCo-founder @draftss.com
60reviews
432
followers
Printable UI Sketchbook by
Draftss
was hunted by
Saddam Hussain
in Design Tools, Productivity, Web Design. Made by
Junaid Ansari
and
Amin Memon
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Draftss
is rated 4.9/5 by 53 users. It first launched on May 8th, 2018.
Upvotes
50
Vote chart
Comments
41
Vote chart
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#33