Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Draftss
See Draftss’s 9 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Printable UI Sketchbook
Ranked #4 for today
Printable UI Sketchbook
Download printable UI Sketchbook for free
Visit
Upvote 50
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
One of the most difficult jobs for a Founder is to articulate their vision to a designer to build a perfect product. Hence, we decided to make a Printable UI Sketchbook that will help founders sketch their Ideas. This is Free to download.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Web Design
by
Draftss
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
Learn more
About this launch
Draftss
Co-founder @draftss.com
60
reviews
432
followers
Follow for updates
Printable UI Sketchbook by
Draftss
was hunted by
Saddam Hussain
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Web Design
. Made by
Junaid Ansari
and
Amin Memon
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Draftss
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 53 users. It first launched on May 8th, 2018.
Upvotes
50
Comments
41
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#33
Report