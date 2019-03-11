Print My Tweets

Retweeting is cool and all, but have you ever printed one of your favorite tweets onto a coffee mug? Come on! You know you want to look at it every morning.
What are you waiting for? You can get your favorite tweet printed on a coffee mug for only $15!
Reviews
Discussion
Jake CastoMaker@0x15f · Software Engineer
I built this in a few days as a fun side project. It was a very fun build, the website is powered by Laravel and the screenshot/mockup generator is powered by NodeJS. Credits to @daltonedwards for the website design. FAQ: Q. Is my mug dishwasher safe? A. Yes! Our mugs are dishwasher and microwave safe. Q. How big is my mug? A. Mugs are 11oz. If you'd like to order a larger one contact orders[@]printmytweets.coffee Q. Can I return my mug? A. Unfortunately, we do not accept returns however, here are some exceptions to this policy. Q. How long does it take to get my mug? A. Shipping varies from 3-4 days in parts of the US, some countries may have a minimum of two weeks to ship. Q. Where are mugs printed? A. Mugs are printed in the US and EU depending on where you're ordering from! Q. Why don't you offer free shipping? A. Because we ship globally we cannot offer free shipping to all customers :(
Joshua Tab.@satwaya · Student, crafting Walk
@0x15f Congrats for launching! 🔥
Dalton Edwards@daltonedwards · Web developer that likes to experiment
Can’t wait to get mine in the mail! Awesome product 😄 congrats on the launch 🤓
