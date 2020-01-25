Log In
Principles of Product Management

200 pages of PM best practices from Amazon, FB, and more.

Includes 200 pages of best practices learned on the job at Amazon, Facebook, and other companies about:
💡 Principles to overcome adversity.
🔨 Product development starting from the customer problem.
✅ Getting the job with practice PM interview questions and answers.
Peter Yang
Hi everyone, I wrote a book to help new and aspiring PMs land a job and launch their career. Transitioning to product management wasn’t easy for me and many others, so I’m hoping that people can benefit from what I've learned. The book includes principles for leading without authority, the product development process, and getting a PM job. It also includes interviews with product leaders on how they started their careers. The book is based on my experiences from working at Amazon, Facebook, and other tech companies. More details at https://amzn.to/37wflQ0 and you can also get a free chapter at www.principles.pm. Thanks for reading!
Nazmul Husain
@petergyang Best wishes for your book. Hope the the book will be helpful to us. Thank you
Sertac Picakci
I wish there was a Kindle version of this book. Is there any or I am missing it somehow ?
