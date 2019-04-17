Principles in Action is a free app that brings to life Ray Dalio’s best-selling book Principles: Life & Work by guiding you through interactive videos of actual cases of these principles in action at his company Bridgewater Associates. And it provides a lot more.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
Amazing to see how much of this content is being shared in so many formats... it's a rolling thunder content blitz of principles!
Upvote Share·